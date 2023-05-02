Shoals Elementary holds DARE graduation

May 2, 2023 Mount Airy News News 0
<p>Sarah Shinault’s fifth grade class.</p>

<p>The DARE essay presenters are Makayla Hutchens, Pyper Whitaker and Gemma Kreeger.</p>

<p>Deputy Eric Latza speaks during the graduation.</p>

<p>Judge Tom Langan addressed the fifth grade DARE graduates.</p>

<p>Shoals Elementary School Principal Kelly Waters, Surry County Schools Superintendent Dr. Travis Reeves, school board member Kent Whitaker, Judge Tom Langan, Judge, Sheriff Steve Hiatt, and Deputy Eric Latza, pose for a photo shortly after the DARE graduation.</p>

The fifth grade students at Shoals Elementary recently participated in weeks of classes with Deputy Eric Latza. During these classes students learn good decision making skills to help them live lives free of drugs and alcohol.

DARE is the decision-making process which teaches them to D — Describe the problem, challenge or opportunity; A — Assess their choices; R — Respond using information and facts to make a choice; E — Evaluate and review their decision, Did they make a good choice?

Once they have completed these classes they graduate from the DARE program. All students write an essay that includes what they have learned during these classes. Three students are chosen to read their essay during the graduation. This year the guest speaker was Judge Tom Langan.