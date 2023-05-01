New economic-development start vowed

It was an invitation-only event for members of the Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce last week in Dobson as Randy Collins the Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce held a luncheon to discuss the holiday auction, celebrate their Champions, and prepare for a busy 2023.

For the holiday season the chamber will be continuing its tradition of hosting an online auction that will serve to promote local member’s products and services.

Chamber officials announced a date change on the auction which will now begin on Thursday, Dec. 8. and will run through the Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce’s Holiday Gala to be held on Dec. 15, 6:30 p.m. at Luna’s Trail Farm & Events Center Big Creek Lodge in Westfield.

The chamber receives no public money from municipal or county governments, Collins said, so the dues of members and the events the organization holds, such as the auction, bring in all the funding. Monday, he said that donations for the auction are still welcome. Anyone wishing to donate can contact their office at 336-786-6116.

A link to the view the auction items will be made available on Dec. 8, according to the chamber’s auction website. More information on the online auction can be found at https://fb.me/e/6gjfZAJ1D.

Officials said the annual fundraiser holds a dual purpose. “Not only does the auction raise money for the Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce, but it also fulfills the organization’s mission to advance, promote, and encourage business grow, along with connecting business leaders within the community and spreading the holiday cheer.”

At these events Collins is often found himself spreading the cheer with smile and a one liner at the ready. Last week while he was working the serving line at the luncheon, he was greeting chamber members and fielding questions about the auction. From the stage he offered jovially, “With all of you here today, who is running the businesses?”

There are many crafty artisans in the area and merchants eager to increase their exposure to the community by donating auction items. For now, the exact auction lineup in still locked away from curious eyes, however items may range from hotel stays, gift cards, gift baskets, all many of special products and services from local merchants in support of the Chamber.

During the luncheon, eyes were already on the horizon to 2023. Collins said that next year’s Chamber president Lenise Lynch, General Manager of Hampton Inn by Hilton of Mount Airy, was already hard at work in planning for next year and, “It’s going to be a good year.”

Their calendar for the coming year is chock full of 13 events including the heavy hitters folks know of such as the Autumn Leaves Festival (Oct. 13 – 15), or The Chairman’s Cup Golf Tournament at Pilot Knob Country Club (May 25).

Spread throughout the year are a variety of smaller events such as Business After Hours and Coffee and Connections get togethers that allow chamber members to get together, network, and strategize. One benefit often touted of membership is the ability to utilize the knowledge and expertise of other members in growing their business.

The luncheon attendees were told that non-chamber member participation in chamber events was up by 40%. More feet on the ground seeing a sponsorship logo at an event can lead to new customers or, in a twist, perhaps the next great hire.

Events Director and Autumn Leaves Festival Director Jordon Edwards presented information on the Chamber Champions program. She said, “It is a way to elevate your membership and your business profile” that is a great value yielding more bang for the buck.

Being a champion is a business investment she said and told the crowd that Chamber Champions receive year-round marketing efforts that total more than $3,400. “We want to partner with you, we want to elevate you,” she told the members.

Being a champion will give business access to all their events throughout the year. In the past year an allotment of tickets for the golf tournament or the women’s conference would have been doled out.

Now she said that process will allow maximum flexibility for their members by giving them a total set number of tickets to all events and allowing the members to choose how and when to use them for greatest impact.

Champion packages range from the Friend level at $1,500 to Elite level at $6,500 and at every level are event tickets, opportunities for logos/signage at events, promotion in the membership directory, as well as listing on the chamber website and social media.

The luncheon last week also was a chance to honor their current champions who were welcomed on stage to receive a plaque honoring their participation in the program. Extreme Marketing, Rogers Realty and Auction, Surry Communications, and Mountain Valley Hospice were recognized as Bronze Level Champions.

At the Silver Level of support were Shelton Vineyards and Ridgecrest Senior Living, who’s Connie Hamlin will be completing her terms as Chamber Chair at the beginning of the year. That made her one of the happiest people in the room, Collins quipped.

Gold Level Champions recognized by the chamber were Northern Regional Hospital, Allegacy Federal Credit Union, and Carport Central/Cibirix.

Carolina Carports was recognized as being the top events financial contributor as the firm was the title sponsor for the Autumn Leaves Festival. Collins told the crown this year’s ALF was “the biggest ever.”

Recognizing and supporting their own truly is part of the chamber’s mission and not only during galas and events. Whether at ribbon cuttings like one upcoming next week at the new local office of Megan Bowman Realty or Thursday morning at Rusty Rooster Southern Breakfast in Mount Airy to mark one year since they opened, the chamber support their own.

Andrews said as a former small business owner herself, she recalls the struggles and pains of running a business. When other members supported her, she recalled, “It means more than words can say.”