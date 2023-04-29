Simmons insurance merges with Leavitt

April 29, 2023 John Peters

PILOT MOUNTAIN – A 50-year staple in the local insurance sector has joined forces with one of the largest privately-held insurance brokerages in the nation.

Leavitt Elite Insurance Advisors announced last week it has merged with Simmons Insurance Agency, another in a series of mergers by the larger Leavitt with smaller insurance brokers over the past few years.

Simmons Insurance Agency was founded 1973 and has been run under Pam Morgan’s leadership, the current president, since 2001.

“Since its beginnings, the agency has been heavily focused on providing a range of personal insurance, business insurance, and agribusiness insurance solutions,” the merged firms said in a statement announcing the purchase. “Over the decades they’ve been honored with several awards and recognition including Nationwide Insurance Champion Agency, Nationwide Insurance Elite Agency, Nationwide Insurance Heritage Agency, and Nationwide Insurance Local Service Agent Award.”

“Being a part of Leavitt Group will provide us with more opportunities to offer our clients competitive products and services that we’ve not had access to in the past,” Morgan said. “Leavitt Group exemplifies our agency’s mission: To provide our clients with the protection and security they need. The insurance industry continues to change, and we want to make sure our clients benefit from the flexibility of a personalized approach to their insurance needs.”

The Leavitt Group purchased two other North Carolina-based agencies over the past year, Barr Insurance and Bill Abee Insurance Group.

Mike Griffin, agency co-owner at Leavitt Elite, is confident the change will be mutually beneficial.

“We are excited to have Simmons Insurance Agency join our team here at Leavitt Elite,” said Griffin. “The shared passion for taking care of their clients, along with a strong sense of community, will fit nicely with the long-standing traditions of Leavitt Group.”

As part of this merger, Morgan and the staff of Simmons Insurance Agency will be joining Leavitt and over time will be adopting their agency name and branding. They will maintain their offices in Pilot Mountain and Mount Airy and all contact information remains unchanged.

Leavitt Group said it is one of the largest privately-held insurance brokerages in the nation with more than 200 locations across 27 states. For more information, visit https://www.leavitt.com/elite/.