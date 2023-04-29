SCC career expo for students, grads is Mary 3

April 29, 2023 Mount Airy News

Surry Community College is hosting a career expo on Wednesday, May 3, providing students and graduates of SCC with the opportunity to meet with many businesses who are recruiting employees.

This event, which will be held in the Dobson Campus gymnasium from 9 a.m. until noon, is for all students and graduates of Surry Community College. Employers who will be onsite include Workforce Unlimited, Chatham Nursing and Rehab, Prism Medical Products, Unifi, Mountain Valley Hospice, Northern Regional Hospital and others.

Attendees are encouraged to dress in business casual or interview attire and bring a resume.

For more information, or for business representative who would like to partner with SCC to find employees, interns or apprentices, contact Rachel Hiatt at 336-386-3291 or hiattr@surry.edu.