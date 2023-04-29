Police reports

April 28, 2023

• Catalytic converter thefts are continuing in this area, including an incident discovered earlier this week, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

It targeted a vehicle owned by Hospice of Surry County, located in the 700 block of West Pine Street, where the converter was removed sometime between April 21 and Tuesday from a 2011 Ford XLT AdvanceTrac model.

The converter is valued at $800.

• An Apple iPad touchscreen tablet computer was discovered missing Tuesday at the home of its owner, Deidra Zsachahj Escudero, on Austin Drive. The stolen property is said to be worth $1,000.

• Police were told Tuesday that an undisclosed sum of money had been stolen at South Street Sudz on North South Street, where it was taken by two unknown suspects who broke into a coin safe there.

• The theft of a firearm from a city residence was discovered Tuesday at the home of Jeffrey Dean Tickle on Blossom Drive.

A known individual is said to have entered the residence and took the Winchester 870 12-gauge pump shotgun valued at $300.

It is described as a 28-inch shotgun with a wood stock and strap.

Although the identity of the alleged thief is known, no charges had been issued at last report.