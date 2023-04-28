Firearms simulator hits mark with CPA

April 28, 2023 Thomas Joyce News, Top Stories 0
By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com
Citizens Police Academy graduate Betty Free, right, receives her certificate of completion from Community Police Officer Gerald Daniel as an audience filled with fellow students watches.

The latest graduates of Mount Airy’s Citizens Police Academy appreciate how it allowed them to learn about law enforcement procedures — especially when it’s appropriate to wield deadly force during a crime.

At their graduation ceremony during a city council meeting last week, participant after participant raved about their hands-on experiences with a police firearms training simulator (FATS) that was part of the 10-week program.

It is described as a mechanism that depicts the array of tense situations officers can encounter, leading to life-and-death decisions as to whether to shoot a suspect or not.

“You have to make a split-second decision — right or wrong — and you’ve gotta be right,” said Chip Carriker Jr., one graduate.

Carriker acknowledged that the exercise “was a little awkward — but I shot the guy.”

“I got him (too),” fellow graduate Betty Free also said during a time allotted at the meeting for Citizens Police Academy students to make comments about what parts of it made the biggest impressions on them.

“In the simulator, I was told I was very dangerous,” related Cathy Morris, another graduate, drawing laughter from the audience.

Tonda Phillips, who also completed the program, apparently established herself as deadly element, too, jokingly being told by Police Chief Dale Watson when introducing individual graduates, “Don’t shoot me — I know your’re prone to do that in class.”

In all, 24 people are listed for the Citizens Police Academy’s 2023 edition.

“This represented our twenty-second class,” Watson said of a program that began in 2003 and has graduated 441 students in that period, including some repeat participants.

“I guess it’s like a good ‘Andy Griffith Show’ rerun,” he observed. “Everybody wants to see it again and again.”

This year’s edition was special, the first Citizens Police Academy since 2020, when it was halted after six of 10 scheduled sessions due to COVID-19.

Each member of the latest group received a certificate of completion and a patch.

But more importantly, they gained valuable behind-the-scenes insights into modern police operations through the program that typically explores such issues as narcotics, patrol techniques, investigations, community policing, training and more.

“I learned two things,” said another graduate, Joe Zalescik, a former city commissioner. “Number one, where the speed traps are in Mount Airy, and number two, what cannabis looks like.”

“My favorite part was my all-night ride-along,” participant Charles Hiatt said of a popular segment of the Citizens Police Academy in which class members get to accompany officers on patrols.

Norman Schultz was also in the class, who before moving to Mount Airy appeared as a law enforcement officer in the television show “Blue Bloods,” which included training with the New York Police Department to ensure authenticity on screen.

“This was very comparable,” Schultz said of the local program.

“I was impressed by how the technology has changed and the crimes, too,” said Tycho Wood Jr., who was part of the 2023 Citizens Police Academy that provided a sort of refresher course from his earlier participation 18 years ago. He was accompanied by his wife, Commissioner Marie Wood.

Students generally had high praise for the program, saying it allowed them to make new friends along with the educational aspects, and that they would recommend it to others.

Chief Watson thanked the 2023 graduates for taking time out of their schedules to attend the weekly two-hour sessions.

“And we truly appreciate that,” he said, mentioning that members of the force who lead the classes also gain much from the experience in their interactions with the public.

“I know we truly enjoy it year after year.”

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.