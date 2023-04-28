Truck crash snarls US 52 traffic

A Friday morning crash involving a tractor-trailer on U.S. 52 South between the Cook School Road and Pilot Mountain exits has snarled traffic, with both southbound lanes closed.

The crash occurred at 7:33 a.m. according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

North Carolina Highway Patrol Sgt. Fletcher Pipes said the crash occurred when the truck, carrying a load of flour, ran off of the highway, then overturned in the median and hit the guardrail. He said no one was injured. Traffic, he said, was being detoured onto Cook School Road.

A hazardous materials team was dispatched to the site because the truck’s fuel tanks were leaking, Pipes said.

The driver’s name, any charges which might be filed, or additional details of the wreck were not immediately available Friday. The transportation department said it expected the clean-up to be complete, with the highway reopened, by around 2:30 p.m.