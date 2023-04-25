Free rabies clinic scheduled Saturday

April 25, 2023 Thomas Joyce News 0
Staff Report

Local pet owners have an opportunity this coming weekend to protect their dogs against a diabolical and feared disease.

A free rabies clinic is scheduled Saturday at Veterans Memorial Park on West Lebanon Street in Mount Airy, which is open to residents of Surry County. It will be conducted from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The clinic was announced by Lee Stalcup of Mayberry4Paws, a local non-profit dog rescue group.

“Proof of residency is all that is required,” Stalcup said of Surry residents being able to take advantage of the free service.

The clinic is open to canines only, which must remain in vehicles during the process.