County saves millions, lowering some water bills

On the grounds of the former Westfield Elementary a WWII memorial and flagpole are seen. Upon preparing for the sale of the school to Fresh Start Ministry, the county found Stokes County Board of Education had a partial claim to the land Westfield Elementary was built on. Surry County and Stokes County are in discussions to see what may be a fair compensation to Stokes County from the sale of the school. (File photo)
The Surry board of county commissioners agreed with a proposal first floated in February to transfer ownership of the Flat Rock – Bannertown Water and Sewer District from the county to the City of Mount Airy. The move is aimed at saving the county millions in interest and yield savings to some Mount Airy residents on their monthly bill.
In 2007 bonds were issued for the water and sewer project in the amount of $2,548,000 with a 40-year rate of 4.25% that was set to mature in 2047. County Finance Officer Laura Neely proposed paying off the Flat Rock – Bannertown project early thereby saving the county more than $1.2 million in remaining payments and interest.
Neely first explained in February that sources of revenue include unexpected interest earned due to recent interest rate changes, an understatement of the unassigned fund balance, and the district’s account balance in the North Carolina Capital Management Trust. She reported these sources collectively exceed the payoff amount of $2,154,606.93.
The finances of the Flat Rock – Bannertown system are an issue of concern for the state. “Surry County has been identified as a distressed drinking water unit,” Neely informed.
The state defines a distressed water unit as, “A system operated by a local government unit exhibiting signs of failure to identify or address those financial or operating needs necessary to… facilitate the provision of reliable water or wastewater services.”
She explained that designation was determined in part by the inability of the Flat Rock – Bannertown systems to cover loan payments after covering costs of operations, its inability to generate enough revenue to cover operating expenses including depreciation, and its high rate which means that a system is unlikely to increase rates to improve revenue.
Neely also explained the county had moved funds from its general fund to cover some costs of the water and sewer systems, adding, “The state really doesn’t like it when you transfer from the general fund to cover any kind of enterprise fund.”
“Well, when you don’t have mandatory hook ups, or enforce mandatory hook ups, then that’s what you get,” Chairman Eddie Harris chimed in with Commissioner Larry Johnson contributing, “Amen.”
The board heard a breakdown of the participation rate of consumers on the Flat Rock – Bannertown water system and Neely said that Phase Two of the plan never occurred due to low participation in the first.
With only 418 connections made to the system there are no plans to resume a second phase of development, “Because of the lack of customers,” County Manager Chris Knopf said.
The fiscally conservative board saw a way forward that made sense for the county and Mount Airy water customers, “So, if we pay it off and give it to Mount Airy and hand them the keys and have a ceremony and ribbon cutting, people are going to get a water bill reduction,” Harris said.
Commissioner Van Tucker observed dryly, “We’re in the red on cost recovery which means we built something and we’re recovering our money really, really, really, slowly.”
“Because you didn’t enforce mandatory hook ups and the people who said they were going to hook up didn’t,” Harris concluded.
The board agreed unanimously to transfer ownership of the under performing Flat Rock – Bannertown Sewer and Water District to the city of Mount Airy once the county’s debt is satisfied.
In other county land news:
– The sale of the former Westfield Elementary School continues toward finalization. County Attorney Ed Woltz as part of his due diligence for the sale of the former school had a few snags in the process.
Knopf explained, “It came to our attention that going back many, many years ago the Stokes County Board of Education had a one-third interest in that portion of the property along with the Surry County Board of Education.”
“We were looking for a release from Stokes so that we could get the property transferred to the church that we’ve agreed to sell it to. They came back and their school board’s initial reaction was that maybe they should receive one third of the proceeds of the sale.”
“I did follow up with a contact at the Stokes County Board of Education and I think he had received some information late last week that their attorney was going to go back and have them consider another option,” Knopf said.
“There was a school board meeting tonight and I asked (Stokes County Attorney) Fred Johnson to let us know if they reach a decision,” Woltz said.
He informed the board that he was told $5,000 would satisfy Stokes County, but he did not have that firsthand and cautioned the board to the effect, “I hate for you all to act on that without anything more formal than word of mouth.”
Andrew Wright of the county manager’s office said Monday, “The intention was to provide an update during the budget meeting; however, it did not come up during that particular meeting. I understand that it will be addressed with an update this Thursday, during the budget work session.”
In March, the board agreed to the offer of $150,000 from Fresh Start Ministry. which has been leasing worship space in Pilot Mountain. The site at 6631 Westfield Road was surplussed at the same time as the former J. J. Jones Elementary in the fall of 2021 after the county determined maintenance costs for the aging buildings were simply too much to bear.