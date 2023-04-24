North Surry in lockdown over weapons threat

April 24, 2023 John Peters News, Top Stories 0
By John Peters jpeters@mtairynews.com

For the second time in a week, area law enforcement have been sent scrambling to North Surry High School over the possibility of a student with a weapon on campus.

Today, the school went into full lockdown mode, with students, teachers, and other staffers sequestered in their classrooms, offices, and other secure locations while law enforcement officials search and secure the school.

According to a release from Hollie Lyons, communications coordinator for the school system, the police presence was in response to the threat of a weapon or weapons on the school grounds.

“North Surry High School administrators received an anonymous tip that there was a potential weapon on campus,” she said in a release sent out shortly before 1 p.m. She said administrators there immediately turned the information into the Surry County Sheriff’s Office, and the school went into lockdown mode “as a precautionary measure.”

“I want to assure you that our top priority is the safety and well-being of all our students and staff, and we are taking all necessary precautions to ensure everyone’s safety.”