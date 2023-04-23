One dead, another jailed after armed standoff in Carroll County

April 22, 2023

Incident led to U.S. 52 closure for more than 6 hours

By John Peters jpeters@mtairynews.com

A Winston-Salem man is dead and a Lowgap man is in custody, charged with his death, in a case that ended with an armed stand-off on Fancy Gap Mountain that caused U.S. Highway 52 in Virginia to be closed for more than six hours on Friday.

Kyle Travis Snow, of Lowgap, is charged with numerous crimes, including second degree murder, in the death of 44-year-old Kevin Dwayne Barker of Winston-Salem, according to Carroll County, Virginia, Sheriff Kevin A. Kemp.

The case unfolded Friday shortly after 1 p.m. in Carroll County, when Kemp said his department, along with the Virginia State Police, received numerous reports of a man brandishing a firearm on U.S. 52 just north of Little Bear Trail in Cana. Officers from both agencies were confronted by an armed Snow when they arrived on the scene. The sheriff said when Snow refused to comply with commands to disarm himself, officers established a perimeter in the area, effectively closing U.S. 52 from the base of the mountain to Fancy Gap, Virginia.

The standoff resulted in traffic, including school buses taking children home Friday afternoon, being rerouted for more than six hours.

According to a statement released by Kemp, Snow was taken into custody after a brief stand-off, but then officers discovered Barker’s body inside Snow’s vehicle. The highway remained closed as a result while law enforcement investigated.

The sheriff did not release the cause of death, any apparent wounds to Barker, nor did he give any background on what may have led to Barker’s death nor how Snow may be involved, saying only that “this is an ongoing investigation, and not all details will be released at this time.” He did say law enforcement believed this was an isolated incident and that there is no danger to the public.

Snow, 37, is in custody in Virginia, held without bond. He is charged with second degree murder, shooting from a vehicle, brandishing a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of a firearm while in possession of a schedule II controlled substance, attempted carjacking, two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and assault and battery. There were no details on what caused the attempted carjacking or assault and battery charges.

While the sheriff declined to release additional information, several Facebook postings on Friday and Saturday showed photos from the scene, with Snow’s vehicle pulled across 52, blocking both northbound lanes and partially blocking the southbound lane. One poster said Snow was alleged to have pointed a gun at her husband and threatened him. The husband, according to the photo and posting, then turned and ran, warning other motorists to flee the area. One of the pictures appeared to show blood on Snow’s arm, but it was not clear if he was suffering from a wound or if it was someone else’s blood.

In addition to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police, Sheriff Kemp said other agencies responding or assisting included the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, Carroll County Emergency Medical Services, Twin County 911, Surry County Sheriff’s Office, Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, and the Virginia Department of Transportation.