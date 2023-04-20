Buick group motors through Surry

Zack Blackmon of Mount Airy, right, stands beside his 1953 Skylark 50th-anniversary-edition Buick during the club’s stopover downtown while chatting with fellow car enthusiast Don Winebarger from Elberton, Georgia.
Tom Joyce | The News
The sun glimmers off a 1950s-model Buick Special parked downtown, one of about 45 Buicks involved in this week’s tour.
Tom Joyce | The News
As of 2023, the Buick car company is 120 years old and during that period has produced some of the most-iconic models in automotive history — some of which have been touring Surry County this week.
Riviera is mostly thought of as French and Italian coastal areas, but the Buick Riviera also was well-represented Tuesday in downtown Mount Airy, along with the Special, Reatta, Skylark and others — even a Buick Roadmaster hearse.
Those vehicle types and more, about 45 altogether along with 70 to 80 people, were in town as part of the 2023 Buick Driving Enthusiasts National Spring Tour — a celebration of one of the oldest auto companies still in business.
Billed as the “Return to Mayberry,” the tour began Sunday and will continue through today — including visits to key area attractions by members of the group that is a division of the Buick Club of America.
While other such groups have made Surry stopovers before, this is the first by fans of the Buick persuasion.
“The Buick Club reached out sometime last year wanting to visit with the whole club and have their annual meet up here in Mount Airy,” advised Jenny Smith of Mount Airy Visitors Center, which included booking rooms at Hampton Inn.
“Groups like this have a huge economic impact on our town,” Smith added, given the lodging, dining and retail aspects involved. “Many of these car clubs we host have members that return at a later date with their families or separate from the car group to come back and enjoy all we have to offer — we love hosting these car clubs.”
This week’s visitors hail from such states as Ohio, Arkansas, Florida, Tennessee and Pennsylvania, with their Buicks parked in a long line along North Main Street downtown Tuesday.
While many vintage cars were featured, there also are some newer ones in the bunch. Anyone could be involved in the tour “as long as you’ve got a Buick,” one owner said.
It’s about the people
In the case of Cary and Lynn Crutchfield, a couple from Old Town, Florida, their fleet includes seven Buicks altogether.
Which begs the question, what’s so great about a Buick? — given that everyone either has owned one, or knows someone who has, due to the longevity of that make.
Lynn Crutchfield readily admitted Tuesday that she is more fond of Cadillacs and Lincolns than Buicks, but explained how Buicks came to occupy places in the couple’s hearts.
The obtaining of their first, a Buick Reatta, coincided with the Crutchfields’ marriage, which naturally added some sentimental value to the couple’s appreciation of the brand. Also, there is a special sense of camaderie among Buick fans, Lynn explained.
“We heard that they were having a meet in Niagara Falls,” she said of another long-ago factor, which led to forming friendships with other owners over the years.
“It’s been about the people we meet.”
For this week’s tour, the Crutchfields chose to drive their 1990 Buick Roadmaster hearse, adorned by a skeleton peering out the back glass and the words “Lst Ryde” printed on the side windows and the car’s personalized license plate.
Lynn says she sometimes reclines in the rear of the vehicle — in the spot where a casket might normally be placed — and will wake up to wave at passersby on the highway. Once they realize she is not a zombie, fellow travelers are amused by the sight.
“Everybody loves it,” the Florida woman said with a smile.
Although this week’s tour includes folks from out of town, one local man has gotten involved.
Zack Blackmon was among the Buick owners displaying their rides downtown Tuesday — in his case, a sparkling 1953 Skylark that is a 50th-anniversary-edition model.
Blackmon is not a member of the Buick Driving Enthusiasts group. “They called me because I had a Buick,” he said, which occurred through club contacts.
Its plans this week called for visiting Mount Airy Museum of Regional History, the Andy Griffith Museum and the Earle Theater, along with Mayberry Squad Car Tours and a ghost stories session, among other activities.
The unitary also has included side trips to the Blue Ridge Parkway and Mabry Mill; Galax, Virginia; Pilot Mountain; and elsewhere.
Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.