Patrick County charges local-area residents

April 16, 2023 Thomas Joyce
Staff Report

STUART, Va. — The Patrick County Sheriff’s Office has announced charges against and/or arrests of residents from the greater Mount Airy area recently, including:

• Phillip Shawn Jones, 45, of 53 Shady Valley Road in Cana, who was served with a capias (arrest order) Monday for failing to comply with a court order;

• Roger Lundy Fox Jr., 51, of 539 Long Branch Road, Claudville, who was arrested on April 5 on two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon;

• Michael Franklin Carpenter, 36, of 2158 Ararat Highway in Ararat, arrested on a capias on April 4 for failing to appear in court;

• Joseph Leon Thompson, 43, of 880 Valley End Road, Ararat, arrested on April 1 on a felony charge of unlawfully shooting or throwing a deadly missile into an occupied building;

• Tony Lee Epperson, 50, of 210 Shropshire Lane, Mount Airy, arrested on March 31 on six felony counts of larceny of a catalytic converter and two felony counts of conspiracy to commit larceny of a catalytic converter;

• Ronald Steven Belton, 18, of 107 Duplex Lane, Ararat, charged on March 26 with public intoxication and purchasing or possessing of alcohol by a person under 21;

• Kelly R. Humble, 31, of 467 Long Branch Road, Claudville, arrested on March 18 on a capias for failing to appear in court;

• Brian Maurice Green, 50, of 191 Greentown Road, Mount Airy, arrested on March 10 on an indictment for a felony charge of possessing a Schedule I/II controlled substance;

• Kirsten Alexandria Jones, 27, of 363 Marigold Lane, Ararat, arrested on March 9 for an indictment on a felony charge, indecent act with a child custodian, and an indictment for facilitating indecent liberties;

• Nikita Lester, 36, of 1907 Ararat Highway, Ararat, arrested on March 8 on indictments for distributing/selling a Schedule I/II drug for profit (four felony counts) and child endangerment (two felony counts);

• Darian Lee Upchurch, 44, of 1369 Linville Road, Mount Airy, reported on March 4 as being charged with interfering with property rights of another.