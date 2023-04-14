Pilot Mountain Civic Club Community Service

Nancy Carter Pilot Mountain Civic Club

Jenny Kindy kneels in front of Meagan Hutchens, as Nancy Carter and Gina Bullington gather in for this photo with baskets aplenty. The Pilot Mountain Civic Club collected baskets for residents in need. (Submitted photo)

<p>Scouting, friendships, and smiles never go out of date as scouts Daisy Tate, MP Hutchens, Elsa Mills, Maddie Hornaday and Katelyn Brow pose for a photo. (Submitted photo)</p>

<p>Cubmaster of Pack 539 Meagan Hutchens with Scoutmaster Paul Hornaday of Troop 539 B are seen accepting a donation from the Pilot Mountain Civic Club. (Submitted photo)</p>

The Pilot Mountain Civic Club is a non-profit charitable organization that continually seeks ways to give back to the community and splash some fun in along the way. Their efforts are mostly done with little fanfare as they make what the club says is a “tangible difference in the lives of others.”

The club recently partnered with Jennifer Stone, School Social Worker, to make “Easter Baskets.” Laundry baskets were filled with toiletries, personal care items, and household products for families in need.

She stated, “How thankful I am for such a wonderful group of folks that go above and beyond to help the students and families of Pilot Mountain. As a school social worker, I am so fortunate to be able to have such a generous resource that helps with our families in the East District.“

The club also made “admission kits” for Hope Valley Treatment Center in Pilot Mountain. Frequently their clients come with only the clothes they are wearing and need toiletry items. Both donation efforts targeted the less fortunate to provide them with essential every-day care items.

In addition, the club recently sponsored Scouting Unit 539 of Flat Rock associated with the Old Hickory Council of the Boy Scouts of America. This donation provided registration, uniforms, summer camp, and other costs that will allow the scouting experience which otherwise might not be affordable.

The Pilot Mountain Civic Club is also a proud sponsor of the East Surry Little League. Both of these efforts demonstrate the club’s support and focus on developing the youth in our community. For more information about the Civic Club please visit their Facebook page.