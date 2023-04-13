We’re on it, company says of street closings

A limited liability company that owns the Main-Oak Emporium building in downtown Mount Airy has outlined steps it is taking to reopen two streets which have been closed since a July 5 collapse of the structure.
This is coming on the heels of the city commissioners voting 5-0 last Thursday night to fine Mt. Airy One, LLC $100 per day — the maximum allowed under municipal ordinances — until the situation is remedied.
That move was accompanied by a degree of frustration on the part of Mayor Jon Cawley, who said the city government has run out of patience over the continued closures since the building’s partial collapse more than nine months ago.
The left lane of North Main Street downtown — which is a two-lane, one-way route — has been closed to traffic at its intersection with East Oak Street, also not passable there. In addition to safety concerns, this has posed accessibility problems for businesses at that location.
The fine was to go into effect last Friday.
Since then, Mt. Airy One, LLC, based in Durham, has responded by announcing plans for work at the site aimed at getting both streets fully opened, which are now blocked by barricades and metal braces jutting into the street space.
These were specified in a letter sent Tuesday to Mayor Cawley and City Manager Stan Farmer reporting “current progress” at the site.
One step involves the electrical service supplied to the historic Main-Oak building that was constructed between 1905 and 1910 and originally housed Midkiff Hardware.
“Duke Energy was onsite today (Tuesday) and met with our general contractor regarding a plan to disconnect the power lines from the exterior of the building,” the letter to city officials states.
“This is a necessary step before the bracing can be moved,” it explains. “Before they can mobilize to disconnect the lines, Duke Energy is reaching out to city personnel regarding the necessary use of some public parking spaces to stage their equipment.”
In addition, the general contractor handling the rebuild of the structure, identified as Sasser Construction Co., was expected to be at the site today, according to the letter from Mt. Airy One.
It says the contractor’s work is to include beginning the installation of components needed for the bracing to be removed from Main and Oak streets and attached from the inside of the building.
“This process will take approximately one week, at which time the streets can be cleared and reopened.”
Mt. Airy One further advised that its architect and engineers are completing final revisions on plans for the rebuild in response to comments from Surry County code officials monitoring the project who are charged with issuing a building permit.
“We expect to be in a position to submit these revised plans for permitting by the end of next week,” according to its letter to city officials.
Mayor responds
The city’s chief executive reacted Wednesday to the contact from the Durham company by applauding the apparent movement occurring on the matter.
“My take on it is, they have finally begun doing what they should have been doing all along,” Cawley said.
“I am glad they’re doing it,” he added.
The mayor said he realizes much is required to address a building that has fallen in as the Main-Oak structure did. “I’m not surprised that it is taking a lot of effort.”
However, Cawley questions the delays involved, saying it would have been nice if the intent displayed by Mt. Airy One this week came earlier. “If they had started this all along, it wouldn’t be in the shape it is today,” he said of the corner in question.
The mayor believes the public exposure of the situation in the wake of the fine levied last week was a catalyst in prompting action by Mt. Airy One.
Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.