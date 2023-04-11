History of Methodist church, windows subject of meeting

April 11, 2023 John Peters News 0

The Surry County Genealogical Association will have two speakers at its April 17 meeting — Bud Cameron and Arlette Porter.

The meeting will take place at 3 p.m. at Central United Methodist Church on North Main Street in Mount Airy. Cameron, who served as the register of deeds in Surry County, was the pastor of Salem United Methodist Church in Mount Airy for several years, and has studied the history of the Methodist Church.

He will be talking about the history of the Methodist Church and the people who settled in Mount Airy and joined the Methodist Church.

Then Porter will talk about the artistic stained glass windows in the church.

“There have been several Methodist churches in Mount Airy through the years,” said Esther Johnson, president of the association. “Two have been torn down and after the last one was torn down, that was when Central United Methodist Church was built.

“They are all beautiful, but Central United Methodist has a history different from all the rest. Have you ever been inside and looked and listened as they tell the history of the church and the windows? Do you know who designed the windows and what company made them or had them made?

“When people come here they are fascinated by our churches and the beautiful stained glass windows. If you want to see them from the inside and hear the history, now is your chance.”

The meeting is free and open to the public.