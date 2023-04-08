Police reports

April 8, 2023

• A catalytic converter valued at $1,100 was cut from a vehicle and stolen in broad daylight Tuesday at the State Employees Credit Union, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

The crime, listed as occurring between 3 and 4 p.m. at the financial institution on South Franklin Road, targeted a 2004 Kia Rio owned by Cindy Aileen Anderson of Jasper Pointe Circle.

• Criminal summonses for charges of larceny and second-degree trespassing were served Monday on Chetalee Nicole Childress, 30, of 158 Orchard St.

The charges had been filed on March 8 in Davidson County with no other details listed. Childress is facing an upcoming court appearance in Lexington, the Davidson County seat.

• A jewelry box was reported stolen Sunday at the home of Crystal Smith on Hadley Street by an unknown suspect, which also included the loss of miscellaneous jewelry items owned by Smith. The box was described as a wooden type with drawers.

• A license plate, number TAA2279, was stolen on March 31 from a 2012 Toyota Highlander owned by Matthew David Norsworthy of Old U.S. 52-South.

The tag was taken in a parking area of Lowe’s Home Improvement on South Andy Griffith Parkway, where Norsworthy is employed.