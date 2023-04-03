Franklin Elementary names Leaders of the Month

April 3, 2023 Mount Airy News

Franklin Elementary School Leaders of the Month. (Submitted photo)

Franklin Elementary School recently released the names of its January Leaders of the Month. They are:

Kindergarten: Ivy Freeman, Tyson Simmons, Eadith Jenkins, and JC Nelson;

First grade: Dakota Hoffman, Ellie Clement, Bryce Mosley, and Trey Phillpot;

Second grade: Donatello Rodriguez, Iker Ramirez, Zachary Johnson, and Cora Murray;

Third grade: Addison Zubieta, Josie Bowman, Zander Cox, Eli Metcal;

Fourth grade: Tom Casas, Dylan Ramirez, and Ainsley Barnard;

Fifth grade: Adrian Linares, Mattix Cutler, and Isaiah Turner.

Additional leaders are Kamilla Escutia, J’Lyn Puckett, and Archer McMillian.