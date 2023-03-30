School bus involved in accident

March 30, 2023
By Ryan Kelly ryan.kelly@mtairynews.com

There are reports of a car accident involving a school bus along Highway 601 at Pin Oak Lane in Surry County.

According to Surry County Emergency Management and units responding, there were children on the school bus at the time.

First responders have reported to dispatch that the children are accounted for an unharmed although there is an injury in the other vehicle.

They confirmed at 3:47 p.m. all the children are safe and unhurt.

Two persons in the other vehicle were checked at the scene and requested to be checked by EMS.

This situation is developing in real time. Avoid the area.