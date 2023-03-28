Police reports

• A luxury vehicle valued at nearly $90,000 has been stolen off the lot of a local auto dealership, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

The 2021 Cadillac Escalade was discovered missing last Thursday afternoon from Scenic Chevrolet on Rockford Street, where it was taken by an unknown party.

Valued at $89,995, the full-size SUV owned by the dealership is described as black in color and was bearing license tag number VYR2021 at the time of the theft.

• A man wanted on multiple orders for arrest was taken into custody last Wednesday and held under a huge, $175,000, secured bond — but not without a chase.

Jason Alexander Austin, 40, of 147 W. Lebanon St., was approached by police at that location in attempt to serve the arrest warrants on him. Included were two orders for arrest for failing to appear in court in Surry County, which had been issued on Feb. 27, and another for missing court in Stokes County, filed on March 6.

After being encountered by officers, Austin led them on what was described in arrest records as “a brief foot pursuit” before being apprehended on Willow Street nearby.

He was booked into the Surry County Jail and slated for an April 17 appearance in District Court in Dobson.