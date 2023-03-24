Fargo mural auction ongoing

March 24, 2023 Mount Airy News News 0
By Ryan Kelly ryan.kelly@mtairynews.com

Mount Airy’s own Donna Fargo as seen on the cover of her album “Fargo Country”. The shirt she is wearing and a signed copy of the CD are one of the items available now in an auction to raise funds for a new Fargo mural in downtown Mount Airy.

<p>The Andy Griffith mural at Renfro Street and Moore Avenue in Mount Airy was muralist JEKS last local project, completed in May 2022.</p>

There is still time to join in on the auction of items to help raise funds for the next great mural in downtown Mount Airy, an online auction to raise money for the future mural of songstress Donna Fargo is ongoing through Sunday.

Triad muralist JEKS is returning to Mount Airy to add favorite daughter Fargo into the pantheon of greats immortalized with a one-of-a-kind mural created using classic images that she helped choose.

She will be joining the rarefied ranks of Andy Griffith, Melva Huston and the Easter Brothers, to be honored in such a fashion. Work is to being on the mural this spring with a desired completion and dedication eyed for around July 4 when Fargo and JEKS will both be in attendance as co-grand marshals of the holiday parade, according to mural supporters Ann Vaughn and Donna Hiatt.

This weekend will be a pair of fundraising events at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History involving a fashion show of Donna Fargo costumes and accessories. Some items of Fargo’s are being added into an online auction along with goodies and treats from local vendors with all proceeds going toward the cost of the mural.

Melva’s Alley opened along Market Street in October 2021 and the Andy Griffith mural followed in May 2022 on the corner of Renfro Street and Moore Avenue. It was recently awarded the Best Outdoor Space Improvement through the state Main Street program at an awards ceremony in Statesville.

Find more information on the Donna Fargo mural fundraising auction at: https://mayberryonlineauction.bidwrangler.com/ui. Contributions can be made in person at the First Community Bank on Independence Boulevard.

Direct donations can also be sent to Donna Fargo Mural Committee, 566 Crossingham Road, Mount Airy, 27030. A QR code link has been included on the group’s Facebook page: http://www.facebook.com/donnafargomural