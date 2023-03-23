Forecast forces format change for egg hunt

March 23, 2023 Thomas Joyce News 0
Staff Report

DOBSON — A strong likelihood of rainy weather this Saturday has prompted a modified format for an Easter egg hunt scheduled at Fisher River Park just outside Dobson.

In lieu of a traditional outdoor hunt, a drive-though egg pickup and canned food drive will be involved, organizers announced this afternoon.

Each child will receive a bag of pre-stuffed Easter eggs and have access to face painting and tattoos. This will be on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

The event is slated from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, which also represents a shortened time frame from the original plans.

It is spearheaded by Surry County Parks and Recreation, which earlier announced that the admission cost is one canned food item per person.

Saturday’s forecast calls for a 70% chance of showers.