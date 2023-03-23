Early College student wins Rotary speech contest

The Surry County Board of Elections last week certified the Dobson Board of Commissioners Special Election results, confirming J. Wayne Atkins and Walter White the winners of the two open seats on the board. The two, along with challenger John Jonczak, were in a special run-off order by state elections officials after poll worker irregularities took place during the original election in November.

It was not, however, a straightforward affair and while the certification was passed 3-2 with Chair Dwayne Carter and members Clark Comer and Drew Poindexter signing on to the canvass results, members Tim DeHaan and Jerry Forestieri again opted to not sign.

Legality and parlance

What seemed to be the item of objection for the men was the term “Legal Ballot” which is found on the canvass form. The signees are designating that the vote count in the canvass is correct for all legal ballots cast, which set off red flags for the two.

In summary the men asked for the definition of what a legal ballot is and waited for an answer from the state statutes that never came – they therefore called the term undefined.

In commenting on what constitutes a legal ballot, Surry County Board of Elections Director Michella Huff began to read off part of state statute 163.165 on ballots – but a spelled-out definition of a legal ballot is not found.

The chairman offered his own answer, “Well, I would think any ballot that is not an illegal ballot.”

There were no challenges to any votes cast on election day nor any problems during the hand to eye vote audit that was held after election day. Therefore, all votes found in the canvass tally were considered legal ballots cast.

The men said without a clear definition how could any of them say any one of the ballots is truly legal.

For some it seemed a continuation of a protest around voter identification the men began last fall that did not have bearing on this outcome of this election. “The folks in Dobson have been through enough. I don’t think there is any question as to the outcome,” Comer said.

“I understand that there are points you gentlemen are trying to make… but it would seem to me that the folks of Dobson want to be able to say we elected two commissioners, please certify our elections and allow us to move on. You can make your point in some other fashion or forum, or at your hearing.”

“To hold up the certification of this election seems cruel to Dobson. I would implore you to join us, the other three members who have already signed.”

Comer continued, “I understand your points…but I think it matters when you have two members who do not sign, it leaves the question in peoples’ minds ‘What’s wrong with the Dobson election? What happened? Why hasn’t the full board certified this election?’”

The discussion on legal ballots continued until Chairman Carter stepped in to put an end to it saying they could argue these points for days.

DeHaan noted that the certification needed only a simple majority and that since three members had signed, his signature was not necessary. “Yes, that is what Tim stated. The three members had signed the Canvass Abstract of Votes when Tim DeHaan made the statement that the majority had signed,” Huff confirmed.

Latest chapter

This follows on the heels of the men’s refusal to certify the outcome of the 2022 general election results for Surry County despite finding no irregularities with the election itself within the county, save for the Dobson commissioners race.

They took umbrage to the 2018 ruling of a federal judge that threw out North Carolina’s photo ID requirement to cast a vote. Judge Loretta Biggs did not have the authority to override the people of North Carolina they said, 56% of whom had supported the voter ID referendum in 2018.

If the ruling of the judge was invalid then her decision to not require voter id was invalid, and therefore elections conducted since that time are called into question. DeHaan and Forestieri had said they could not sign off on the 2022 certification since they could not ensure all the ballots were legal since there was no voter identification required.

An example of two voters coming from Virginia to vote in Surry County was brought up. Huff said that the county was following the law as written when challenges were brought from Steve Odum regarding the Virginians. The men said with voter identification laws in place, issues like these would be more easily dealt with and the instances of potential fraud lessened.

“We did do what we were able to do based on the law,” Huff explained to the board, “because according to the law we did all we, as this board could do.”

“We let the challenge be filed, we let the board organize and schedule a hearing, informed the parties and the board that the challenge hearing could not be heard, based on the law that we have to follow, and I say we as the county board of elections.”

There may be a resolution to voter ID forthcoming though.

Last month the newly constructed North Carolina Supreme Court opted to take on this issue again, along with gerrymandering, employing a rarely used tactic, “Seeking a do-over in both (Holmes v. Moore on voter identification, and Harper v. Hall on racial gerrymandering), the petitioners relied on a rarely used procedural rule that allows North Carolina’s appellate courts to review one of its own decisions,” The Brennan Center for Justice wrote.

Justices writing in dissent of that decision said that the court had agreed to rehear “only two of 214 petitions filed since January 1993. The pair of decisions means that in a single day, the majority has granted more petitions for rehearing than it has over the past twenty years.”

Haste required

One of the board members spoke up for the people of Dobson and said that any further delay was not fair to them and Huff reminded them that time was truly of the essence. “I did state the Town of Dobson did have an upcoming budget retreat and that is why I had the certificates of election prepared for Chairman Carter to sign as I had spoken to Dobson Town Manager Jeff Sedlacek.”

“Delivery of official canvass certification and certificates of election were delivered by hand to Town of Dobson Clerk on Friday, March 17,” she explained.

Just as at the county level, the Town of Dobson must sit and plan the budget ahead of actually writing it. For that it takes all elected representatives along with the town manager, finance officer, department heads, and other Dobson officials to come together to map a plan for scarce resources.

In an odd twist, Huff became aware at the canvass meeting that the North Carolina State Board of Elections disciplinary hearings for DeHaan and Forestieri had been rescheduled. The hearing is a result of a complaint filed against the two, allegedly they have refused to carry out their office by refusing to certify the election results without any legal basis for so doing.

A somewhat surprised Huff said the rescheduled hearing was news to her.

The state board of elections has set the date for the hearing as Tuesday, March 28, at 10 a.m. in the Surry County Courthouse. Huff said they are not sure which specific courtroom yet.

In an email Tuesday evening she said, “Yes, I was surprised to hear that from the board members. I spoke with NCSBE earlier today and they indicated an official notice would be out later today.” As of time of print, the NCSBE website still does not reflect this hearing date.

DeHaan and Forestieri are facing possible discipline up to, and including removal from the board, for their actions in not certifying the 2022 election and their written statements about a lack of confidence in the state board of elections to conduct fair elections.

The complaint and call to remove the men was filed in November by Bob Hall, formerly of Democracy NC, and a preliminary hearing was held in December that advanced the complaint to the state board.

When the state board convened in February, it determined that the venue for the hearing should have been in the county where the alleged offense occurred and the hearing was adjourned on procedural grounds to be reconvened in Surry County.