Police reports

March 20, 2023 Thomas Joyce News 0

• A Winston-Salem man has been jailed on felony drug and other charges arising from a traffic stop in Mount Airy, according to city police reports.

Byron Kendall Mitchell, 45, was encountered by officers late Friday night in a parking area at Comfort Inn on Rockford Street, where Mitchell was pulled over for speeding and displaying no license plate on the 2003 Buick Regal he was operating, arrest records state.

Further investigation led to Mitchell being charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, a felony involving cocaine; driving while impaired; and possession of drug paraphernalia, in addition to failing to register a vehicle and speeding.

The Winston-Salem man was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $2,500 secured bond and slated for an appearance in District Court next Monday.

• Also last Friday, “confusion tactics” are said to have been used to obtain gift cards by false pretense at Food Lion on West Lebanon Street.

The monetary loss from the crime was not disclosed, nor were the exact confusion tactics employed.

• Hardee’s on Rockford Street was the scene of a damage incident last Thursday, which involved a storage building at the fast-food restaurant being struck with an unknown object.

The damage was put at $5,000.