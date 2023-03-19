Magnet School names Teacher of the Year

Misti Bartley congratulates her teammate, Melodie Ellis, on being elected as Surry Online Magnet School’s Teacher of the Year. (Submitted photo)

Melodie Ellis, a K-5 teacher for Surry Online Magnet School, was working with her students in the building recently when she heard a commotion. She noticed that her principal, Kristin Blake, was coming into the room with flowers and she could hear other people talking. She quickly realized that her colleagues were on a virtual meeting and she was being recognized as Surry Online Magnet School’s Teacher of the Year.

Her kindergarten and second grade students were clapping for her — surprising Ellis with the honor.

She has been a teacher for 12 years and has spent the past three of those years teaching at Surry Online Magnet School. Ellis currently teaches math, science, and social studies for all of the kindergarten through fifth grade students at Surry Online Magnet School. She is also a member of the School Improvement Team and the Yearbook Committee.

“I am very honored to be chosen as Surry Online Magnet School’s teacher of the year,” she said. “To be elected by a staff filled with such outstanding educators is definitely a special treat that I will cherish for years to come.”

The parents in her classes were quick to congratulate her on this accomplishment and exclaimed that she was a great teacher.