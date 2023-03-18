History talk to focus on Lynch Hollow murders

March 18, 2023 John Peters News 0

Event to raise scholarship funds

Local author and historian Tom Perry will talk about the 1897 murder of Sadie Cook and the vigilante lynching of the man, Henry Walls, accused of her murder.

“This story got all the way to the New York Times and is a favorite of true crime followers in the area,” Perry said.

This PowerPoint presentation will be a fundraiser for the Perry Family Scholarship, which gives $500 each year to at least one Patrick County, Virginia, High School senior, presented by Perry in honor of his parents.

The program will be held on March 25 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Ararat, Virginia Ruritan Club, at 4711 Ararat Highway, in Ararat. Admission is free, though donations will be accepted for the scholarship fund. The Ruritan Club will serve hot dogs and drinks.

Last year’s program on the Dinky Railroad raised funds for two full scholarships. The Ararat Ruritan Club supports these programs to support the Perry family scholarship and to promote local history. Additional programs are planned on Rev. Bob Childress and Aunt Orleana Hawks Puckett.

After the program, interested parties can go with Perry to visit sites associated with the crimes including Lynch Hollow, located near the intersection of the Hollow Road and Ararat Highway, Hunter’s Chapel Church, and the Evening Hollow Farm site of the constable’s house owned by Tom Childress, brother of Bob Childress.

This story first came to Perry’s attention while visiting with Caroline Susan Bondurant Culler many years ago. Carrie Sue Culler, born in 1909, loved to talk about local history, especially true crime, while eating Reese Cups, drinking Pepsi, and playing her banjo.

This incident is covered in Thomas D. Perry’s “Murder In A Rear View Mirror.” Perry will have his books available to purchase with proceeds going to the Perry Family Scholarship.

Contact Perry at freestateofpatrick@yahoo.com for more information about the program or the scholarship.