Police reports

March 17, 2023 Thomas Joyce News 0

• A case that involved someone stealing a dump truck and then driving it through a fence was reported Monday in Mount Airy, according to city police reports.

The crime, actually discovered on March 10, began with the theft of the 1983 Chevrolet C70 truck by an unknown suspect. The vehicle, valued at $6,000 and described as white in color with license tag number CB7874, is owned by Mount Airy Stockyards Inc. on Locust Lane.

After taking it, the suspect drove through a chain-link fence on Holly Springs Road, owned by TNT Carports at that location, which is listed as a victim along with Mount Airy Stockyards. Damage put at $1,000 resulted to the fence.

• Dennis Dwain Angel Jr., 35, of 118 Sideview Lane, was arrested Wednesday on an outstanding warrant for a felonious larceny charge. It had been filed on Feb. 16 through the Surry County Sheriff’s Office with no additional details listed.

Angel was held in the Surry County Jail under a $1,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in District Court on March 29.

• Items with a total value of $99 were discovered stolen Tuesday from the front of Food Lion on West Lebanon Street.

Included were five containers of packaged firewood and three planted trees, which were taken by two unknown suspects.

• A Stihl BR600 backpack blower valued at $550 was stolen Tuesday from a parking lot at Northern Regional Hospital. The victim of the theft is listed as Kevin Christopher Westmoreland, who resides on Sleepy Creek Trail.

• Also Tuesday, police were told that a cellular telephone, described as an iPhone valued at $900 and black in color, had been lost and possibly stolen on Feb. 27 at the Surry Chemicals business on Hickory Street, the owner of the stolen property.