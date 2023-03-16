Ararat Ruritans hosting pancake event

March 16, 2023 Thomas Joyce News 0
Staff Report

ARARAT, Va. — The chance to enjoy good food while also aiding students will be served up Saturday by the Ararat Ruritan Club.

It has scheduled a pancake breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m., at the club building. It is located at 4711 Ararat Highway (Route 773), which extends from N.C. 104 (Riverside Drive) when coming from Surry County.

The cost is $8 per plate, to include pancakes and sausage with a beverage.

Participants can dine in at the club building, which has ample table space for such gatherings, or buy plates on a takeout basis.

Proceeds from the pancake breakfast will benefit a club scholarship fund.