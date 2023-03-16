Police reports

March 15, 2023 Thomas Joyce News 0

• A pickup valued at $15,000 has been reported stolen in Mount Airy, according to city police reports.

The Chevrolet Colorado was taken on March 8 from a parking lot at Lyons Hosiery on South South Street. Its owner is listed as Jose Alfredo Jimenez of Sheets Park Lane, a member of the U.S. Navy.

The truck is described as black in color, but no other information has been provided, including its license plate number and model year.

• The Quality Mart store on Holly Springs Road was targeted by two unknown suspects in a crime discovered last Saturday. They had stolen merchandise valued at about $225, including a large cache of Kellogg’s Rice Krispies Treats, a burrito, bean dip and ice cream.

• A cell phone was stolen last Friday from 89 Amoco on West Pine Street. The Samsung Galaxy graphite model and a black cell phone case also taken by an unknown suspect — valued altogether at $620 — are the property of Daniel Edward Messier, an Oak Ridge Drive resident who is employed by the business.

• Police learned last Thursday that an unknown suspect had signed and cashed a counterfeit Carter Bank and Trust check in order to receive an undisclosed sum of money.

The victim of the forged-check crime, which was discovered that day after apparently occurring in January, is listed as J&B Foods Inc. in the 600 block of South Main Street, doing business as Aunt Bea’s Restaurant.

• Also last Thursday, an undisclosed sum of money and other items with a total value of $100 were stolen from an unsecured 2001 Chevrolet Silverado pickup owned by Bobby Ray Sumner, which occurred at his home on Allred Mill Road.

A black wallet, a bottle containing medication and a vitamin B bottle were listed as missing.