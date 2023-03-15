Cooke Trucking buys BCJ

Plans to retain employees, grow worker base

By John Peters jpeters@mtairynews.com

Cooke Trucking Company Inc. has purchased BCJ Trucking Inc., the firms announced recently.

While the purchase may result in some consolidated “back office” functions, Cooke officials say they do not expect any job losses as a result. In fact, the now-larger firm is still hiring.

“The acquisition will enhance Cooke’s competitive position in the marketplace,” said Jay Boaz, president of Cooke Trucking Company. He explained that while his company does local, regional and coast-to-coast trucking, BCJ was particularly strong as a regional trucking firm.

“We’re always looking at opportunities that make our existing portfolio better,” he said. “This particular opportunity, we probably looked at it for a year, maybe 18 months. They have a segment of business we liked, and it will diversify our portfolio a little further,” he said of BCJ’s regional trucking strength.

Prior to the purchase, Boaz said Cooke Trucking had around 130 employees, while BCJ had 50.

“Our goal is to keep everybody,” he said, adding that there is still room for more employees.

“We’re seeing more driver capacity in the market than we have seen in a while,” he said. “We will continue to hire, our goal is to grow…in all segments of the business.”

He said that despite some “back office” work being consolidated, the new, larger firm will keep both of its locations up and running.

Cooke Trucking was founded in 1958, while BCJ began operations in 1984. That the larger Cooke would purchase the smaller Mount Airy operation is no surprise, given that they are both located in the same city and have worked together at times.

“Cooke has worked well with BCJ throughout the years and most recently has partnered on several lanes and movements,” the company said in a statement announcing the purchase. “When considering the different lanes and established customer base, the acquisition further diversifies…(our) trucking portfolio.

“Cooke and BCJ will share best practices, synergies and will grow a broader footprint.”

“Our goal is to remain customer- and employee-focused while continuing to deliver best in class results and service,” said Boaz.