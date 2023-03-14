Police reports

March 13, 2023

• A Mount Airy woman has been charged with hit and run stemming from an incident last Thursday on Merita Street, according to city police reports.

Flora Elizabeth Scott, 30, of 295 Brushy Fork Lane, is alleged to have struck two wooden patio fence posts in a parking area at 755 Merita St. near Gravely Street while operating a 2008 Infiniti QX56 and fled the scene. No damage figure was listed.

An investigation linked Scott to the collision and she subsequently went to the police station to be cited. Scott is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on April 17.

• The SQRL Fuel Station building in Westwood Shopping Center on West Lebanon Street was broken into on March 4 through a secured front door. Nothing was listed as stolen, but $200 in damage occurred to a glass door panel.

• Meghan Nicole Thompson, 34, listed as homeless, was charged with injury to real property on Feb. 26 after officers investigated a suspicious-person call on West Pine Street near Bluemont Road, which is adjacent to the Emily B. Taylor Greenway.

No details were supplied regarding the damage charge, but Thompson has been banned from all municipal property as a result in addition to facing a March 27 appearance in District Court.

• Nancy Boyd Harris, 59, listed as homeless, was jailed for an alleged domestic violence protective order violation on Feb. 25 after officers responded to Starlite Motel in reference to a domestic disturbance. Harris was found to have violated the order by being in contact with Haley Rochelle Harris, police records state.

She is scheduled to be in District Court on April 3.

In connection with the same domestic disturbance call to Starlite Motel, and the investigation of a vehicle crash incident, Stacy Alexander Foley, 46, who resides there, was found in possession of stolen property and displaying a fictitious registration plate, according to police records.

The arrest report indicates that Foley also is facing those charges in Patrick County, Virginia, which were issued on Feb. 25.

He is awaiting a May 11 court date in Dobson.