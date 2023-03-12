Ukrainian Easter Egg workshop set

Amelia Edwards showing off her first finished egg at a previous workshop. (Submitted photo)

The Mount Airy Museum of Regional History is offering its Ukrainian Pysanky Easter Egg workshop on Saturday.

Pysanky is the Ukrainian word for Easter Egg and this workshop is all about using the traditional Batik method of dying, which includes using primitive tools, beeswax, and dye to beautifully decorate eggs.

The museum’s only class this spring will be held on Saturday, March 18 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the museum. During this workshop, participants will get to learn the history behind egg dying, create their own unique designs for their egg, and even learn how to preserve it for it to last. This workshop is beginner level, so no experience is needed. This can be a delicate craft so organizers ask that participants be at least 12 years old.

The cost for this workshop is $20 for museum members and $35 for non-members. Space for this class is limited, so organizers encourage those interested to visit the museum website and sign up.