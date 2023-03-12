City seeking recycling service proposals

Glass may return to mix

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

It’s another recycling day this week in a Mount Airy neighborhood.

The city of Mount Airy is accepting requests for proposals from companies or organizations to provide hauling and handling services for recyclable materials collected in town.

That could mean glass once again being welcomed into the municipal recycling program, which began excluding that commodity in January.

Mount Airy’s present contract with a company to collect and process single-stream recyclables such as paper and plastics that are picked up by city sanitation personnel expires on July 1.

That agreement was forged with Foothills Sanitation and Recycling, a Wilkesboro company that was bought in 2022 by GFL (Green For Life) Environmental, which took over Foothills’ accounts.

The city recently began soliciting requests for proposals on the open market from companies interested in accepting recyclables for a new five-year contract.

Whereas Mount Airy once reaped revenues from those materials, changes in market conditions have forced it to now pay for city recyclables to be collected — presently a cost of $60 per ton.

Mount Airy Public Works Director Mitch Williams does not know how many entities might submit proposals before a deadline of March 24 at 5 p.m.

But he said that this could open the door for glass to once again be part of the mix.

“After we get the proposals in, we are going to approach them about recycling glass,” Williams said of the selection process among companies involved.

“We’ll see how that works out,” the public works director said of negotiations.

The city’s request for proposals specifies that items to be picked up include “but are not limited to” newspaper, mixed paper, corrugated containers/cardboard boxes, aluminum containers, steel containers, plastic bottles and other plastics.

Mount Airy’s recyclable materials handler contract calls for the company or organization chosen to pick up the single-stream recyclables (meaning these are lumped together at the source rather than being separated) for transport to a materials recovery facility.

City recyclables are collected bi-weekly in 96-gallon carts by a side-loader truck and taken to a transfer station on Riverside Drive, unloaded from the recycling truck and pushed into 53-foot semi-truck trailers by a Bobcat loader.

Mount Airy’s recycling program averages about 650 tons of materials annually.

Outlook for glass

Should the city’s present materials hauler and handler, GFL, receive a contract renewal, the return of glass is unlikely due to its position on accepting that material.

“They have deemed it not worth it — there’s no market for it,” Williams related, saying that the municipality’s hands are tied by such policies of the service provider for the collection process.

“It’s their property at that time,” the public works director explained.

“We hope it will change,” he said of the glass restriction.

City officials have advised sanitation customers to put glass items such as bottles and jars into regular trash containers so as to avoid having to pay extra for that material to be hauled by the company contracted for the $60-per-ton sum.

Checks with various sources differ as to the present marketability of recycled glass. A representative of one company with a presence in North Carolina recently told The Mount Airy News that some entities just don’t want to deal with glass, its market value notwithstanding.

Weight is a factor with glass, which is heavier compared to items such as cardboard and plastic and can cause compactor trucks to become burdened along with problems from breakage. Such issues have caused some communities to phase out glass, according to media reports.

