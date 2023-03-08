Cleanup offers $7 per bag to groups

While being excited about an upcoming community cleanup campaign offering non-profits $7 per bag of trash collected, city officials want to find some way to keep motorists from littering in the first place.
“This is an issue in Mount Airy that we need to solve — and it is one of the easiest issues for us to solve,” Mayor Jon Cawley said during the last meeting of the city council in regard to public awareness and other measures that might make a difference.
For now, though, there’s the annual roadside cleanup campaign held locally, which Assistant City Manager Darren Lewis says was launched a few years ago as an appearance initiative.
It is a municipal government effort whereby the office of the mayor, Parks and Recreation Department and Mount Airy Appearance Commission are attempting to tackle the problem of litter in partnership with the county government and N.C. Department of Transportation.
Any individual, group or business can help by volunteering to clean a street during the week of March 19-26, according to information presented by Lewis. There is a fun aspect involved in which citizens are urged to challenge a friend or co-worker to sign up for a street to be cleaned.
Lewis added that this once-a-year campaign is in addition to regular street cleanups by the two Rotary clubs in town “which do a great job.”
The Appearance Commission is identifying roadways needing the most attention, with the assistant city manager compiling a list and making assignments to the different participants for the community cleanup to begin on March 19.
Lewis can be reached at 336-648-8361 or emailed at dlewis@mountairy.org to get names put on the list and identify the friend or group being challenged.
Non-profit incentive
Lewis mentioned that as part of the effort, trash bags will be provided by the DOT and Surry County will pay $7 for each one filled with litter collected by any non-profit groups seeking to be involved as a fundraiser.
“They need to technically reach out to the county,” he said of the advance notification required for groups to reap that reward.
Among those eligible are civic clubs, athletic teams and church groups, according to discussion at the city commissioners’ meeting last Thursday night.
Would-be participants in the $7-per-bag campaign are advised to contact the Surry County Planning Department to identify themselves and initiate operations.
Requests can be submitted to Local Ordinance Officer Doug Hall at 336-401-8359 or 336-401-8300; (fax) 336-401-8354; or (email) halld@co.surry.nc.us based on information provided by Lewis.
Organizations with non-profit (501c3) status are asked to provide documentation of this, along with identifying the road, location, date and time when the litter pickup will be conducted and an estimate on how many people will be involved.
An address for county payment to the non-profit organization also is to be provided up-front.
Litter bags, signs and safety vests to aid participants can be obtained at the DOT Division of Highway Maintenance facility at 703 Prison Camp Road, Dobson. Representatives of participating organizations can call ahead at 336-386-8273 to the facility, where state personnel can assist in determining the quantities of supplies needed for an operation.
The local ordinance officer additionally can assist in estimating equipment needs and supplying directions to the DOT facility.
DOT personnel also will provide instructions on how best to deploy the signs and locate the most-appropriate collection points to leave the filled bags.
Once a cleanup is conducted, participants can contact the Surry Planning Department to supply collection locations, which the ordinance officer then will visit to count the bags and later contact the DOT for pickups of the litter.
“Treating the symptoms”
“If we can tackle this effort as a whole, I think we can make a big dent,” Lewis said during the council meeting concerning the community coming together for that.
He said this is important to aid both tourism and upcoming local events.
However, council members say a proactive, rather than reactive, approach to litter is needed.
“Right now we’re doing pharmaceutical things,” Mayor Cawley commented regarding roadside cleanup efforts. “We’re treating the symptoms.”
Although being quick to say he doesn’t want to point the finger at young people for the problem, the mayor suggested that teens be required to pick up litter as a community service before obtaining their learner’s permits.
He believes the lessons they were taught would spill over to society as a whole and greatly reduce future litter.
“We do have to tackle our litter problem,” Commissioner Chad Hutchens agreed.
Hutchens, a member of the Surry County Sheriff’s Office, says he has witnessed bad conditions firsthand from spending much time on local roadways.
“We do have to figure this out,” the North Ward commissioner said, encouraging citizens in the meantime “to be part of the solution” by getting involved in the litter campaign.
Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.