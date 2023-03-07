Gentry Middle School holds wax museum night

March 7, 2023 Mount Airy News News 0

Mae Danley and Lexie Southerland represented country music by dressing up as Loretta Lynn and Patsy Cline.

Alyssa Collins and Val Leonard represented Dolley Madison and Martha Jefferson.

Emily Brannock and Brooklyn Brannock are dressed up as Annie Oakley and Belle Starr.

Ben Hogan was represented by eighth grader Campbell Hardy and Yogi Berra was represented by Kinley Stanley.

Gentry Middle School eighth grade students recently finished a major unit that incorporated a research project on a famous historical figure, creating a speech and presenting their projects for the school’s wax museum.

“This year we had support from a grant from the Surry County Schools Educational Foundation to purchase biographies for the research part of the project,” school officials said of the program. “The entire project takes a little over a month to complete but students learn many valuable skills through the unit.

“The night of the wax museum, donation cups were set up at each exhibit to collect money which is going to helping students in need go on the Washington, D.C., trip. The English language arts classes competed to see who could raise the most money with Cole Casstevens’ Core 3 bringing in the most with over $400. The entire night was a huge success bringing in over $2,100.”