Early voting in Dobson ends Saturday

A sample ballot is seen showing the three candidates for the Town of Dobson Board of Commissioners. Early voting closes on Saturday and election day is Tuesday, Mar. 7.
The voting site set up inside the Surry County Service Center at 915 E. Atkins St., Dobson is seen. (Photo: Surry County Board of Elections)
Come Tuesday, it is anticipated that an exceptionally long 2022 campaign season will come to a close when the final voters are cast in a special election in Surry County for the Town of Dobson Board of Commissioners.
Walter White, J. Wayne Atkins, and John Jonczak are facing off again in a three-way contest for two seats on the board after claims of poll worker misconduct threw November’s razor thin outcome into question. Protests and challenges led to hearings yielding the recommendation from the county board of elections to their state level counterparts that only the Dobson commissioners race be run again.
The state concurred and Saturday is the last day for early voting in the special election. Voting will be held at the Surry County Service Center located at 915 E. Atkins St. in Dobson. The polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
In-person voting for the special election is Tuesday, March 7 and Surry County Board of Elections director Michella Huff told voters to note the hours for voting with the polls open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. With only one contest on the ballot and three candidates, she does anticipate that voters can expect the results on Tuesday evening.
“Tuesday’s forecast looks like a great day to come out and vote, if you live in the Dobson Town limits and have not voted yet,” Huff said Thursday.
The process is quick and easy. “It has taken most voters longer to walk in from their car than it has taken them to vote, so it won’t take any time out of your schedule if you are eligible,” she said.
“If anyone does not know if they are eligible, please call us at 336-401-8225 and we will be happy to check for you.”
Huff said that as of Thursday evening there have been 100 in-person early votes counted, including an impressive 28 on the first day of voting. Voters set the bar high that first day, but voter turnout never reached that level again with daily vote totals ranging from one to 16 per day.
After election day, Huff said that the county board of elections will move to the canvass of the special election which they will conduct on Friday, March 17, at 11 a.m. in a meeting that is open to the public.
Once the special election canvass is complete and the election certified, the 2022 election cycle will be complete.
She said that the next big event for the county will be on Dec. 4 at noon when filing opens for federal, state, Surry County offices and Mount Airy municipal offices, as well as all Board of Education seats. The filing period closes on December 15.
On Election Day in November, a poll worker in Dobson was accused of telling some voters that a candidate appearing on the ballot had died. Candidate Sharon Gates-Hodges passed away and her name was not able to be removed from the ballot as voting had begun.
The poll worker in separate occurrences, the state board of elections was told, indicated that Gates-Hodges had died, or in one first person sworn statement it was claimed the poll worker identified John Jonczak as the deceased candidate.
Huff told the county board last year that the conduct of the poll worker was out of line and that they should have been providing no information at all on the candidates. Directing a voter away from a candidate who is dead could have been perceived as endorsement. However, if a voter needs or requests assistance with the process or equipment, that is in their purview.
In its hearing of the protests, the Surry County Board of Elections determined that the poll worker’s actions in pointing out a deceased candidate could have influenced voters’ choices and cast doubt on the outcome of the close election.”
The circumstances that lead to the special election were unique and the prospect of the county needing to conduct another one anytime soon seems unlikely, but anything can happen, according to Huff. “This is a first for me, just another first since 2020; it is surely never boring in the profession.”
Fate of board members
Huff was not able to offer any clarification on when the North Carolina Board of Elections would be conducting the next hearing against county board of elections members Tim DeHaan and Jerry Forestieri.
The men are facing possible removal from the county board for allegations that they were derelict in their duty when they initially did not certify the county’s election results despite citing no specific irregularities in Surry County’s election or results, with the exception of the Dobson race.
They both signed a letter saying that the decisions of Judge Loretta Biggs in 2018 regarding voter identification led to a voting system that was open to fraud. She had no right to make such a ruling and dictate election law from the bench the men felt.
DeHaan ultimately did sign off on the certification, but Forestieri did not. He said, “Given the choice of endorsing this 100% or not at all, I would just not sign the certification.”
Bob Hall, a voting rights advocate and former director of Democracy NC, filed a complaint against the men and a fact-finding hearing was held in December to see if there was enough evidence to proceed.
The state board met in Raleigh on Feb. 14 to hear the case, but on procedural grounds the state board hearing has been moved back to be held in Surry County. A date has not yet been determined Huff explained. “The NCSBE has not made an announcement yet, I’m awaiting that too.”