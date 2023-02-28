Crashed plane, pilot’s body discovered in Carroll

Rescue crews have found the wreckage of a missing airplane, along with the body of the pilot, in a wooded area of Carroll County, Virginia. Authorities did not release the name of the pilot, nor where he was from.

The plane, which departed Twin County Airport on Monday afternoon in Laurel Fork, was reported missing later that day after it did not arrive at its planned North Carolina destination.

According to the Virginia State Police, at approximately 11:35 a.m. on Tuesday, search crews located the missing aircraft.

“State police responded to the 600 block of Little Bit Road near Hillsville and confirmed the wreckage is that of the missing aircraft,” Virginia State Police officials said in a press release. “The pilot, and the plane’s only occupant, was discovered deceased in the wreckage. State police is working to notify the individual’s next of kin. The FAA and the NTSB have both been notified. The crash remains under investigation.”

Search efforts had initially gotten underway late Monday near the Carroll County and Patrick County line, but where suspended after dark, resuming by air and on the ground Tuesday morning at daybreak by Virginia Department of Emergency Management and Virginia State Police personnel.

The plan had been scheduled for arrival at the Burlington Alamance Regional Aircraft in North Carolina Monday. The privately-owned Cessna 150 aircraft departed the Hillsville-Twin County Airport in Virginia on Monday afternoon, according to the state police.