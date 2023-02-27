Easter Brothers Hometown Festival planned

February 27, 2023 Thomas Joyce News, Top Stories 0
By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Sheri and Jeff Easter perform in front of an Easter Brothers mural in downtown Mount Airy during a May 2021 event dedicating that artwork, and will headline a local festival celebrating them in April.

The Easter Brothers gospel bluegrass group brought fame to Mount Airy through its many performances over the years, and although the brothers have passed on their musical heritage is being kept alive in multiple ways.

This will include an upcoming event billed as The Easter Brothers Hometown Festival to “celebrate the life, songs and legacy” of the popular trio. It has been spearheaded by Grant Welch, an Easter Brothers fan and family friend, along with Mayor Jon Cawley.

The festival is scheduled for April 22, beginning at 4 p.m. at the Andy Griffith Playhouse in Mount Airy, featuring a performance by Jeff and Sheri Easter. Jeff is the son of James Easter, the last of the brothers who died in December 2021, after the passing of Edd and Russell in 2019 and 2020, respectively.

Jeff and his wife Sheri Easter have a huge following in their own right, Cawley pointed out Monday. But they are expected to perform some of the brothers’ favorites during the festival along with their own material.

The two have captured multiple Dove Awards from the Gospel Music Association of the United States and live in Lincolnton, Georgia.

“Jeff and Sheri are keeping it alive,” Welch said of The Easter Brothers’ memory and love for Mount Airy, also crediting Denise Easter, James’ wife, and Teresa Shockley, his daughter, longtime operators of Mayberry’s Music Center downtown along with James.

Sheri Easter’s mother is a member of another acclaimed gospel group, The Lewis Family, hailing from Lincolnton.

“It’s going to be a special night,” Welch said of the upcoming event on April 22, which will be a Saturday. Tickets for it are available from the Andy Griffith Playhouse at a cost of $20, with Cawley mentioning that 100 already have been sold.

“If this goes well,” Welch added regarding the festival, “it’s going to happen every year.” That might include the festival stretching over an entire weekend.

Cawley, who is listed as a “special guest” for the April 22 event and will handle announcing chores then, described this Monday as a way of paying back the three Easter Brothers for all they did on behalf of Mount Airy.

Not only are they thought to have written more than 400 songs which brought fame to this city, the brothers won numerous awards for their music including Traditional Bluegrass Band of the Years honors two times in a row.

Cawley says the Easters never forgot their local roots, always mentioning their hometown of Mount Airy wherever they performed. “And how proud they were of it,” the mayor observed.

“I just want to show our gratitude for what The Easter Brothers have done” in promoting Mount Airy, he said of one motivation for the upcoming festival.

At the same time, both Cawley and Welch hope it will introduce more people to the brand of gospel music the brothers are famous for and become part of local tourism efforts in this respect.

“I am an Elvis Presley fan and I found out he liked The Easter Brothers,” the mayor said of another basis for his admiration of the trio and what it accomplished in the musical world.

Welch said launching The Easter Brothers Hometown Festival is the fulfillment of a longtime dream for him personally, along with other efforts he has been involved with on the group’s behalf including the development of a mural honoring it downtown.

A museum celebrating the brothers also will open this spring.

“The Easter Brothers mean a lot to me,” Welch said.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.