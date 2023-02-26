Gentry Middle names Teacher of the Year

Pictured from left are Gentry Middle School Assistant Principal Amanda Adams, Teacher of the Year Heather Grant, Teacher of the Year, and Principal Brandon Whitaker.

<p>Heather Grant, chosen as the Gentry Middle School Teacher of the Year, is surrounded by her eighth grade students,</p>

Gentry Middle School recently named Heather Grant, who teaches eighth grade social studies, as the 2023 Teacher of the Year.

She has worked at Gentry Middle School for the past ten years and has also taught at Chestnut Grove Middle School. She majored in History and secondary education in college and has enjoyed teaching for the past 17 years. She is a National Board Certified Teacher who brings history to life for her students on a daily basis with hands-on, engaging lessons.