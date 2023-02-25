Shoals Elementary names Leaders of the Month

Students who were chosen as Leaders of the Month at Shoals Elementary School are, front row, Payton Bowman, Abby Seawell, Robbie Bryant, and Noah Rebo; second row, Brooklyn Doomy, Leah Tedder, and Finley Furches; third row, Angela Youngblood, Aaron Tucker, and Jake Pruitt; back row, Jackson Shore, Shayn Perkosky, Gemma Kreeger, and Amelia Chilton.Not Pictured: Marcie Wendorf . (Submitted photo)

Shoals Elementary recently announce its January Leaders of the Month.

The character attribute for January was “Respectful.”

“The students chosen this month show what it means to be respectful as they go throughout their day,” school officials said. “They show respect to their teachers, classmates and others they interact with daily. We are so proud of our Mountaineers for making a difference in the world.”