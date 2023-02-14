Police reports

February 13, 2023 Thomas Joyce News 0

• A Mount Airy man has been jailed without privilege of bond on various charges — including being a fugitive from Texas — after attempting to flee from officers and “physically” resisting arrest, according to city police reports.

The interaction between Carlos Gilberto Lopez Bocanegra, 32, of 312 Galloway St., and law enforcement began with officers responding to a domestic disturbance at his residence last Wednesday night. A subsequent check of a national crime database revealed that he is wanted in Cameron County, Texas, on a breaking and entering charge issued in February 2019.

Police records state that Bocanegra fled on foot Wednesday and forcibly impeded arrest, leading to local charges of resisting, delaying or obstructing an officer. He also was found to be the subject of outstanding warrants for charges filed through the Surry County Sheriff’s Office, including interfering with emergency communications; resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer; and assault on a female.

Bocanegra is scheduled to be in District Court on Feb. 22.

• Robert Samuel Joyner, 59, of 112 Nebraska Lane, was arrested last Tuesday night on charges of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (identified as methamphetamine), a felony, and possessing drug paraphernalia.

Joyner was encountered by officers during a suspicious-vehicle call at the dead end of Joyce Street in the northern part of town and in addition to being taken into custody on the drug charge was served with an order for arrest for failing to appear in court which had been filed on April 23 of last year.

Joyner was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $9,000 secured bond and slated for a March 6 appearance in District Court.

• Pedro Juan Rivera, a resident of Byron Bunker Lane, told police on Feb. 6 that he was the victim of an identity-theft crime that had occurred in January.

It was perpetrated by an unknown party at an unspecified government or public building in Indiana and involved the use of fraudulent identification, according to police records. No monetary loss figure or other repercussions were listed.