City reports Main-Oak fix coming soon

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

A pickup passes by the Main-Oak Emporium building Thursday afternoon in downtown Mount Airy, where East Oak Street and one lane of North Main Street have been closed more than seven months due to the partial collapse of the structure.

After months of relative inactivity at the site of a collapsed building in downtown Mount Airy, the proverbial light at the end of the tunnel is flickering in terms of having it repaired.

“We’re hopefully getting closer,” City Manager Stan Farmer said Thursday in reference to ongoing delays surrounding the Main-Oak Emporium structure at the corner of those two streets in the heart of the central business district, which collapsed on July 5.

Farmer’s expression of optimism originally surfaced during a Feb. 2 meeting of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners. He reported a breakthrough with a regulatory hurdle affecting the repair of the structure that has languished since July while disrupting downtown traffic.

“The developers of the Main-Oak Emporium building have dropped off a full set of plans to be reviewed with the county building inspector,” the city manager advised at last week’s meeting.

“So there’s movement on it,” Farmer said Thursday in elaborating on the submission of the plans. “It’s just a good sign.”

This is important since those plans must be approved by the county before a building permit can be issued which will put repair crews into motion.

Farmer, who has closely monitored the situation and updated progress on it since the collapse, said the developers have told them they hope to get all the paperwork matters completed so work on the building possibly can begin in March.

“But buildings don’t get engineered and repaired overnight,” Farmer said in cautioning that a number of variables could disrupt that timetable.

Since the partial collapse last July of the historic structure dating to 1905, East Oak Street has been closed to traffic at that corner and travel on North Main Street reduced to one lane.

Access to nearby businesses has been disrupted as a result of the closure that was enforced while demolition crews removed debris and to ensure safety as it awaits repairs.

Insurance issues were cited as a holdup early on in that process, with the last remaining obstacle seemingly the nod from local inspection personnel. One consideration has involved preserving the facade of the historic structure, with previous reports noting that tax credits were being sought to aid that objective.

“Early last week they dropped off the plans, structural and architectural plans, to the county building inspector,” Farmer explained. PME (plumbing, mechanical and electrical) plans also are part of the mix — which have passed preliminary muster.

“They gave us the opportunity with (municipal) staff to review the first couple,” Farmer said of the developers.

“So this should be a complete set,” he said of the plans received by the Surry building inspector, “with little error to be found if any.”

