Members re-upped for powerful city group

February 9, 2023 Thomas Joyce News 0
Staff Report

Members have been reappointed to the Mount Airy Zoning Board of Adjustment, considered one of the most powerful groups in the city.

That board is a quasi-judicial administrative body whose decisions affect private property rights to the same extent as court rulings. It has nine members, including two who serve as alternates.

Recently, the terms of three of its regular members expired, including Luke Morrison and Tim Devore, along with alternate Sharon Gates, which occurred on Jan. 1.

Both Morrison and Devore were approved for new four-year terms by the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners during its meeting last Thursday night.

In addition, David Hall was appointed to the Zoning Board of Adjustment as a new alternate replacing Gates, also for a four-year period. The terms of all three individuals will expire on Jan. 31, 2027.

The stated purpose of the Zoning Board of Adjustment is to enforce the meaning and spirit of zoning and flood damage-prevention ordinances of the city.

Specifically, the board hears requests for variances, special-use permits and appeals of staff interpretations or enforcement of those ordinances.

Appeals can be taken to the Zoning Board of Adjustment by any person aggrieved or by any officer, department, board or bureau of the city of Mount Airy affected by any decision of a municipal official based on the zoning ordinance.

Elizabeth Martin presently chairs the group, which meets on the first Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. when needed, in the downstairs conference room of the Municipal Building.