Local man claims big lottery prize

February 9, 2023 Thomas Joyce News 0
Staff report

RALEIGH — Who knows how and why Lady Luck chooses to act as she does, but a local man who won a $132,313 Cash 5 lottery jackpot believes it was just a matter of the stars being aligned.

Gary Shelton II of Mount Airy had visited Mayberry Mart to buy a Powerball ticket, added a $1 Cash 5 ticket right before leaving the store on East Pine Street and ended up a big winner.

“When the Powerball (jackpot total) gets high I usually go buy one ticket and I just thought, ‘Well, I have a dollar left over so let me get one Cash 5 ticket, too,’” he told North Carolina Education Lottery officials in Raleigh.

Shelton, a 53-year-old educator, bought his lucky Quick Pick ticket for the game’s Jan. 28 drawing.

“It still doesn’t seem real,” he admitted after arriving at lottery headquarters Monday to collect his prize. “It seems like the stars are aligning for us this year.”

He took home $94,273 after required state and federal tax withholdings.

“I can’t even put into words what this means,” Shelton added. “It’s just a blessing.”

Shelton said he has always liked bluegrass music, with some of his winnings allowing the purchase of a Martin guitar. He also planned to buy his wife and daughter whatever they want and put the rest in savings.

Cash 5 is one of six lottery games in North Carolina giving players the option of buying their tickets through a retail location or Online Play, either through the lottery website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.

The odds of winning a Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 962,598. Tuesday’s jackpot, for example, was $100,000.

Ticket sales from lottery draw games make it possible for the state program to raise an average of $2.5 million a day officials say go towards education. Last year, Surry County received $6 million, including a $1.7 million school construction grant from money generated by the lottery, to support local educational programs.