Cedar Ridge names leaders of the month

February 7, 2023 Mount Airy News News 0

Cedar Ridge Elementary School leaders of the month are, from left, front row, Jayden Branch, Jasmin Martinez, Cayson Byrd, Sora Bowman, Antunez Cruz, Valeria Antunez Cruz, Corbin Swift, Yazmin Gonzalez, Kannon Peele, Harper Shelton, Nolan Lester, Dylan Wright, Caleb Martinez, and Victoria Calhoun; second row, Adi Ruiz, Hector Rodgriquez, Tucker Creed, Bentley Carson, Corryn Mitchell, Aylin Avila, Charlee Moser, Ryleigh Jones, and Kinston Wright.

<p>Matt Swift with Farm Bureau and Staff Leader of the Month Victoria Calhoun pose for a picture shortly after her presented her with a gift.</p>

Cedar Ridge Elementary School recently named its leaders of the month for January among the student body and the staff.

“These students and staff members have shown respect,” school officials said, referencing the character trait being emphasized during the month.

Surry Rural Health Center and Scenic Pharmacy provided T-shirts for the student leaders and Matt Swift of Farm Bureau provided a gift to the staff leader, Victoria Calhoun.