SCC names Dean’s List students

Surry Community College recently named its Dean’s List students for the fall 2022 semester.
The Dean’s List honors students who are enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours of college level coursework and maintain a 3.5 grade point average for the semester with no final grade lower than a “C.” Students on the Dean’s List receive a congratulatory letter.
Those students include: Shelby Chase Blevins, William A. Bullin, Kameron Scott Burch, Fernanda Camacho, Bryson Lewis Coleman, Andrea W. Draughn, Carson D. Driggers, Ashley Janet Flores, Kimberly Perez Gonzalez, Lizeth Sarai Guerra, Amber Rain Harris, Hailey Louise Heinz and Carson Riley Hill of Mount Airy.
Chase Alexander Holt, Emily Suzanne Jones, Cynthia Landaverde-Chavez, Hunter Ross Largen, Luke Harrison Leonard, Jocelyn Dove Long, Tony Chershia Lor, Rebecca Haley Manning, Audrey Brooke Marion, Hannah Nicole Martin, Cooper Jones Mauck, Savannah Rose McIntyre, Adrian Emmanuel Muniz, Taylor Shea O’Brien, Levi Jared Roundy, Mariela Secundino, Hailey Michelle Stager, Magen Alice Thompson, Anna Claire Whitaker, Ashley Marie Wilmoth and Heavenly Bree Wilson of Mount Airy;
Jennifer Carranza-Garcia, Cole Thomas Carroll, Maylin Castillo, Vanessa Castro-Correa, Maggie Caitlin Felts, Jose Gonzalo Gomez-Bautista, Diego Armando Guerrero, Eddy Alejandro Osorio Ramirez, Michael Anthony Payson, Aliyah Sydney Pickett, Nathan McCrae Slate, Kaitlin Elisabeth Smith, Jessica Sonato-Sixtos and Wesley Allen Whitaker of Dobson;
Laura Chilton Blose and Marlen Ocampo Urquiza of Pilot Mountain; Taylor James Goins and Christopher Logan Montgomery of Lowgap; Hadie Guarneros-Montoya, Arial Denai Holt, Ethan Palmer Hutchins, Joseph Lee Knight and Mattison Grace Wall of Siloam; Luke Cameron Norman of State Road; Jessica Hernandez and Macy Faith Key of Ararat;
Elijah Brolin, Natalie Katliyn Burckhalter, Garrett Ray Chriscoe, Casan Sky Lawson and Carolina Sixtos-Rodriguez of Elkin.
Levi Mackenzie Bowman, Luke Dillon Fowler, Madison Grace Maurer, Kendra Michele Persinger, Kaylee Sunshine Plowman and Cristina Marie Seawell of Pinnacle;
Elizabeth Grace Tilley of Advance; Anna Kate Brown, Madalyn Furches Ireland, BreAnna Nicole Reed, Hannah Jackelyn Sanchez and Jacey Raine Walters of Boonville; Ronnie A. Caviness of Clemmons;
Lindsay Collins Burchette, Stephanie Alise Greeson, Jason Bryant Hernandez, Abigail Virginia Hinshaw, Holly Mae Logan, Emma Grace Mickles, Melanie Munoz-Lorenzo, Debra Ann Philpott, Tyler Gabriel Pilcher, Zachary William Reed, Mikinly Bryann Speer and Bayleigh Gabrielle Wooten of East Bend;
Sarah Quinn Bare Guadalupe Hernandez, Juan Jose Hernandez, Said Loeza-Toleno, Rosa Guadalupe Mireles Luis, Jesus Noveron, Hayden Cornelius Reavis, Jaelin Hope Roberts, Josh Silva Rodriguez and Weston Michael Stiles of Hamptonville;
Noah Gabriel Hardman of Hendersonville; Brady Daniel Halstead of Indian Trail; Eliab Calderon Rojas, Elimelec Calderon Rojas, Seth Mason Mathis, Jackson Wayne Sturdivant and Terri Jenee Williams of Jonesville; Anna Grace Stevens of Kernersville; Natalie Grace Martin, Ramsey Samantha Miller and Jennah Rose Weaver of King;
Maddox Carlton Shoaf of Lexington; McKenzie Marie Mixon and Brenda Lisbeth Torres Solano of Mocksville; Susan Dianne Anderson of North Wilkesboro; William Shane Gray of Rockwell; Leanna Gentry Reed of Ronda; Nathan Richard Lowerre and Caleb Michael Moser of Rural Hall; Kassie Lynne Eldreth of Taylorsville;
Samuel Augustus Gouge and Samuel Nehemiah McMeans of Thurmond; Emery Wilson Meadows, Alexandria Lynn Roe and Tessa Marie Williamson of Tobaccoville; Charli Jo Franks of West End; Veronika Dimeo of Westfield; Angeleah Gabrielle Childress of Winston-Salem;
Jazmin Arcadio, Ruby Nelly Carachure-Arroyo, Jacqueline Catalan-Maya, Emily LeeAnn Cook, Ashley Renee Dawson, Brandon Russell Grimes, Jack Thomas Huggins, Ormidalia Maya-Arroyo, Tyler Gray Phillips, Emily Renee Raymond, Owen Hunter Raymond, William Alexander Suarez, Anna Faye Watson and Madelynne Elora Wilson of Yadkinville;
Zachariah Aidan Devries of Dacula, Georgia; Rush Rondie Jones of Ararat, Virginia; Danielle Latitia Anderson of Fries, Virginia; Levi Chase Rutherford of Galax, Virginia; and Howard Bryant Brown of Stuart, Virginia.