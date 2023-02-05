Police reports

February 4, 2023 Thomas Joyce News 0

• A Mount Airy man was jailed under a large secured bond this week on charges of assault on a government official and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, according to city police reports.

Jason Alexander Austin, 40, of 147 W. Lebanon St., No. 1, was encountered Wednesday by officers investigating a civil disturbance in an apartment at that address. Other details surrounding his alleged assault and resisting actions were not listed.

Austin was held in the Surry County Jail under a $10,000 secured bond and slated for a Feb. 27 appearance in District Court.

• A vehicle was stolen Thursday afternoon from the parking lot of Food Lion on South Andy Griffith Parkway.

The 2002 Ford Explorer, valued at $3,000, was unsecured at the time. Its owner was identified as Adam Curtis Bryant of Corbett Road in Lambsburg, Virginia. The SUV, green in color, was bearing Virginia license plates number TXJ3890 when stolen.

• A business on Hickory Street, Arc3 Gases, was the scene of a break-in and larceny of thousands of dollars’ worth of welding equipment, discovered on Monday.

After it was forcibly entered, causing damages of $2,000 to a metal frame and door, a Miller Multimatic 220 Ac/Dc welder was taken from the building along with a Millermatic 141-model welder described as blue in color, valued altogether at $5,245.

The Multimatic unit is listed as recovered, with no explanation given.