City greenway bridges undergoing repairs

Bridgework not only is needed in dentistry — it also is occurring on Mount Airy’s greenway system as part of a $98,000 project to refurbish structures crossing waterways along its route.
“We are excited for the needed renovations to seven bridges along the Granite City Greenway,” city Parks and Recreation Director Peter Raymer advised Tuesday afternoon regarding work on the pathway heavily used by walkers, cyclists and joggers.
All six bridges along the Emily B. Taylor segment of the greenway — from Worth Street to Lebanon Street — have been targeted for new wood decking and railing, along with another elsewhere.
Such repairs have been viewed as a priority by Mount Airy officials, with the Emily B. Taylor Greenway having opened about 20 years ago and the wooden decking deteriorating on bridges over the years and becoming splintery in some cases.
“That has been a need,” City Manager Stan Farmer said last spring in outlining various infrastructure projects to be funded through a $3.2 million COVID-relief allocation to Mount Airy from federal American Rescue Plan Act funding.
In addition to the bridges on the Emily B. Taylor greenway leg — which is two-and-three-eights miles long altogether — the renovation project targeted one on the Ararat River Greenway section of the 6.6-mile network.
“The bridge at Riverside Park along the Ararat River Greenway segment was the first to receive repairs and has already received new decking as of last week,” Raymer reported Tuesday.
This involves fresh new boards being installed to replace the old decking of the bridges, which park personnel consider a safety improvement for the benefit of users.
In shifting to the Emily B. Taylor portion, contractors began with the bridges closest to Worth Street and are working their way north to the final bridge before arriving at West Lebanon Street near Veterans Memorial Park, Raymer mentioned.
Juggling openings
Realizing that the greenway is a popular spot — even in winter — steps have been taken to lessen the impact of the bridge project on users while it is taking place.
The greenway will remain open except for the time when particular bridges are undergoing construction.
“The contractors will work on each bridge section by section with a goal of being able to reopen the bridge each evening after they have finished work for the day,” Raymer explained.
Also, the greenway will be fully operational each weekend to provide the community the ability to enjoy it without interruption as much as possible.
The bridge project has an estimated timeline of four to six weeks to complete, depending on the weather.
During that period, greenway users are asked to plan their walks, jogs and bike rides accordingly.
“The greenway continues to be one of the most-utilized recreation facilities in our community and we are proud to provide this quality-of-life amenity,” Raymer stated.
Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.