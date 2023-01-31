Franklin Elementary honors mentor teachers

From left in this composite photo are teachers Karen Pruitt, Shannon Southard, and Sharon Marion, who were recognized for their mentoring work at Franklin Elementary School. (Submitted illustration)

Administrators from Franklin Elementary School recently recognized staff members who serve as mentors to beginning teachers as part of its celebration of National Mentoring Month. This year’s mentors are Shannon Southard, Karen Pruitt, and Sharon Marion. The mentors were each presented with a gift from Scenic Subaru.

Scenic Subaru has formed a partnership with Franklin Elementary School over the past few years. Scenic Subaru, along with help from its customers, has donated books for Franklin’s classrooms, school supplies through AdoptAClassroom.org, treats for staff members, donations to the school, and much more.

Principal Sharia Templeton and the staff at Franklin Elementary would like to thank Scenic Subaru for all they do for the staff and students.

Beginning teachers are assigned a mentor for the first three years of their career.