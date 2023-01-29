Police reports

January 29, 2023 Thomas Joyce News, Top Stories 0

• A Mount Airy woman has been arrested on a felony charge for allegedly stealing money from the store where she worked, according to city police reports.

Angel Nichole Paredes, 28, of 240 Starlite Road, No. 14, is accused of larceny by employee through a scheme that was discovered in late December at IGA Mayberry Marketplace on Westfield Road and reported to police on Jan. 19.

It involved returning unsold items and pocketing the cash, arrest records state. This occurred on four occasions with a total of $443 taken..

Paredes, whom police records indicate is no longer employed at the store, was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $5,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in District Court on Monday.

• Evelyn Tiffanie Rose Swift, 28, of 185 West End Drive, was jailed Wednesday night on larceny and other charges after police encountered her during a traffic stop on West Pine Street.

Swift was found to be the subject of outstanding criminal summonses for two counts of larceny which had been filed through the Surry County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 4 with no other details listed, and an unserved order for arrest issued on Jan. 9 for a reason not noted.

The woman also was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia when arrested Wednesday night. She was held in the county jail under a $2,500 secured bond and slated for a Feb. 6 appearance in Surry District Court.

• Cesar Copar Loaeza, 23, of 152 Snow Hill Church Lane, Dobson, was charged with driving while impaired Wednesday as a result of a traffic crash police records indicate occurred on Windsor Lane.

Loaeza, who was operating a 1999 Ford dual rear-wheel truck, was released on a written promise to appear in court this coming Monday.

• An attempted break-in occurred at the residence of Tyler Chase Hawks in the 2300 block of Wards Gap Road on Jan. 21 while it was unoccupied. A window was pried loose in an effort to gain entry and a tire on Hawks’ 199 Honda Civic was slashed.